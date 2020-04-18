Kettering PD looking for theft suspect from January

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The Kettering Police Department needs help identifying a theft suspect from Jan. 28, who stole almost $550 in shoes and bedding from a TJ Maxx.
The suspect is an African American male that is over six feet tall. At the time of the theft he was wearing prescription glasses and had light facial hair.
KPD asks that if someone knows the identity of this man to contact Patrol Officer Geisel at 937-296-2555 with the information.
