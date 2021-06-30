Kettering PD ask for community help identifying theft suspects

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Kettering police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man and woman suspected of stealing from a Kroger on June 22.

According to the department, the pair arrived at the Kroger in a silver sedan of an unknown make and model. The suspects are described as both being Black — the man appears to have a shaved head and the woman has lighter hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Paulin at 937-296-3227.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.

