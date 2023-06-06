KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Two suspects are on the run after posing as Kettering police officers and holding two people at gunpoint Tuesday.

According to the Kettering Police Department, two people were approached by two other people posing as Kettering police officers around 1:15 a.m. at a home on Gracemore Avenue.

A woman told police in a 911 call that she and her boyfriend had just gotten home when they were held at gunpoint and their phones were taken.

“They literally had me at gunpoint, they took my phone, they told me not to scream or do anything,” she said in the 911 call.

“They grabbed me really aggressively and then put a gun to my face and told me — and told me he’s a police officer and had on a badge.”

A police report showed that one of the suspects had at one point addressed the boyfriend by name.

The woman reportedly managed to get away and fled to the Shell gas station at the intersection of East Dorothy Lane and County Line Road, where she called 911.

Police officers searched the area for the suspects, but they have yet to be located. The suspect vehicle was recovered in the Columbus area by the use of Flock license plate readers.

The woman described the men as wearing police vests and badges as well as black ski masks. One of the suspects reportedly had dreadlocks.

