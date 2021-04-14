Kettering man sentenced to 4 years for contractor fraud

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced the sentencing of a Kettering man who was convicted of stealing over $37,500 from an elderly person after not completing agreed upon work for them.

William C. Lambert, 61, was sentenced to a minimum of four years in prison. Using his company, Lambco General Contractor, he made a contract in September 2018 with a 72-year-old victim in Miamisburg to build a new home for roughly $102,125. The victim paid over $37,000 as a down payment.

The victim called the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office in January 2020 to file a complaint. At that point, the only work that had been completed was the clearing of some trees on the lot.

“This defendant has a history of theft convictions, and has even been previously sentenced to the penitentiary,” said Heck. “Many of his prior convictions were for the same criminal conduct – taking a down payment to do construction work, and then doing little to nothing towards completing the work. Many of his prior victims have been elderly. Before signing a contract and making a down payment for home repairs, it is advisable to thoroughly investigate the contractor.

Lambert was indicted for Theft from an Elderly or Disabled Adult on Octo. 21, 2020. He was found guilty as charged on March 3. With his sentencing Wednesday, he was also ordered to pay $95,000 in restitution to the victim.