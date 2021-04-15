Kettering man sentenced to 131+ years for sexually assaulting 2 children

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced the sentencing of a Kettering man who sexually assaulted his girlfriend’s two children for years.

Robert Jeffrey Ruehle, 34, was sentenced to 131 years to life in prison after one of the victims, now an adult, came forward in 2018 about being sexually abused since she was 10-years-old. In 2019, the second victim came forward and said he had also been sexually abused from a young age.

Prosecutors said that the mother “failed to believe the incidents happened.”

“This defendant has a long history of sexually assaulting people, including these children — even before they moved to Montgomery County. Thankfully, when the disclosure was made to school staff, they promptly reported it to law enforcement,” said Heck. “… These children bravely coming forward, even if they were failed by their mother’s inaction, insures this defendant can never hurt them or any other children again.”

The Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Ruehle on Nov. 8, 2019 for:

Two counts of rape of a child under 13 years of age

Eight counts of rape by force

Two counts of gross sexual imposition of a child under 13 years of age

One count of gross sexual imposition by force

After this indictment, further investigation led to a second indictment being filed July 21, 2020, adding another count of gross sexual imposition by force. Three days later, a third indictment was filed adding another count of rape of a child under 13. The jury found him guilty as charged on all counts.

Not only was Ruehle sentenced to consecutive life sentences, which totaled to 131 years in prison, he was also designated a Tier III Sexual Offender.