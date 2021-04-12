Kettering man pleads guilty to charge connected to 2020 mallet attack on teen

Johnny Hansen was arraigned Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in connection with a mallet attack on a 17-year-old girl. (WDTN Photo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Kettering man has plead guilty to kidnapping after attacking a 17-year-old girl with a mallet while she was walking a trail at Iron Horse Park in September 2020.

Johnny Hansen, 33, initially plead not guilty by reason of insanity in October 2020. According to court documents, he reversed and plead guilty Thursday, April 8, to charges of kidnapping. This comes with up to a $20,000 fine and at minimum five years in prison.

Prosecutors said that on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, Hansen attacked the girl with a rubber mallet as she was walking the trail. A witness heard the victim screaming and confronted Hansen, who proceeded to walk away.

After the witness contacted authorities, Hansen attempted to evade police by changing his clothing and disposing of the mallet used to attack the victim.

Hansen will be sentenced Thursday, April 29, at 2 p.m.