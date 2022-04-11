DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A 60-year-old Kettering man was indicted on several counts related to the rape of two children and child pornography possession.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said John Henson was indicted on the following counts Monday:

Two counts of rape of a child under 13

13 counts of gross sexual imposition of a child under 13

22 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity‐oriented material or performance

Four counts of pandering sexually‐oriented material involving a minor

Two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor

According to the release, an 11-year-old victim told her mother in March 2022 that Henson sexually assaulted her and her 8-year-old sister. Kettering Police found several images of child pornography on Henson’s electronics.

Henson was released after posting a $25,000 bond and is currently on house arrest. He is scheduled to be arraigned on April 26, 2022 at 8:30 a.m.