Kettering gas station shooting suspect arraigned in court Tuesday

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — The man accused of fatally shooting someone at a BP gas station in Kettering was arraigned in court on several charges Tuesday morning.

21-year-old Ja’Leel Brooks, of Trotwood, has been charged with two counts of murder and four counts of felonious assault after he fired multiple shots into a car, striking the driver and a passenger Saturday, March 27.

Officers were already at the BP gas station the shooting took place at, they were performing a business check when they heard gunshots in the parking lot. When the officers exited the gas station they ordered Brooks to show his hands, which prompted him to drop his handgun to the ground.

A follow-up investigation has led police to believe that the driver, 21-year-old Anthony Gray Jr., and Brooks got into an argument. Gray pulled the car over at the BP gas station, Brooks exited the vehicle and shot into the driver’s side window, killing Gray and injuring another.

A preliminary hearing has been set for Brooks on April 6 at Montgomery Count Common Pleas Court.