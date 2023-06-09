DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The man accused of shooting his wife in Kettering is now facing several charges, the prosecutor’s office said.

According to Greg Flanagan with the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s office, Taveon Glenn faces two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault, as well as firearm specifications.

Glenn’s wife, Sierra Still, was found dead in their home after Glenn walked into the Montgomery County Jail saying there had been a domestic incident. Her body was found in the bathroom of the California Avenue residence with multiple gunshot wounds.

Glenn was taken into custody.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call Kettering Police. You can also contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-7867.