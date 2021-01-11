Kentucky woman pleads guilty to role in 2017 murder of Robert Caldwell

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A 57-year-old woman from Burlington, Ky., pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Dayton to aiding and abetting her daughter, Tawney Caldwell, in intimidating a witness after the murder of her ex-son-in-law.

David DeVillers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, said that Chandra Harmon admitted to aiding in the intimidation of a witness after the August 2017 murder of Robert Caldwell — Chandra along with Tawney, attempted to prevent the witness from giving testimony to authorities.

On Aug. 15, 2017, around 6 p.m., Robert Caldwell and his three young children left a counseling appointment in Riverside when Robert was shot multiple times in the parking lot by Sterling Roberts, Tawney’s boyfriend at the time of the incident.

According to court records Robert died at the scene in front of his children. Robert’s son, then 14-years-old, was missing for more than a year after the shooting death of his father. He was later found safe in Dayton.

Investigators determined that Tawney and Robert had an ongoing dispute about custody of their children and that Tawney had talked to Sterling on two occasions about killing Robert. Not only Sterling, but his brothers Chance Deakin and Christopher Roberts — along with Chandra and her husband James Harmon — worked together to plan, execute and cover-up this violent crime.

Tawney pleaded guilty in October 2020 to interstate stalking resulting in death, and Roberts is scheduled for jury trial in U.S. District Court on March 15.

Harmon faces up to 20 years in prison for aiding and abetting the intimidation of a witness in this case. Her sentencing hearing is scheduled for 1:30pm on May 6.