Kentucky woman gets 70 months in prison for role in 2017 murder of Robert Caldwell

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The mother of a Centerville woman sentenced to 35 years in prison for her role in the fatal shooting of her ex-husband has also been sentenced in federal court.

Chandra Harmon, 57, of Burlington, Ky., was sentenced to nearly six years, or 70 months, in prison for her part in the death of her ex-son-in-law.

Chandra admitted to aiding and abetting the intimidation of a witnesses in court January. Chandra and her daughter, Tawney Caldwell, attempted to stop a witness from providing testimony to police during the investigation into Robert Caldwell’s death in 2017.

According to court documents, on Aug. 15, 2017, Robert and his three young children left a counseling appointment in Riverside. While crossing the parking lot, Robert was shot multiple times in front of his children and died at the scene.

The initial investigation found that Tawney’s boyfriend, Sterling Roberts, was the one who fatally shot Robert.

Tawney and Robert were involved in an ongoing dispute over the custody of their children. According to prosecutors, Tawnney had talked to Sterling on at least two occasions while he was incarcerated about killing Robert.

The DOJ said Tawnney collaborated with others, including Sterling; his brothers, Chance Deakin and Christopher Roberts; Chandra and James Harmon, her step-father, to plan, execute and cover up the violent crime resulting in Robert’s death.

Sterling is currently awaiting trial, while Tawney received 35 years for interstate stalking that resulted in the death of her ex-husband.