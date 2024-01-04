DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A person is behind bars after a traffic stop made by Greenville police.

According to the Greenville Police Department, a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle on Wednesday, Jan. 3. Greenville officers requested a K-9 unit from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office to respond to the scene.

When the K-9 arrived to the traffic stop, the department says the animal displayed a “positive alert” towards the vehicle.

“During a search of the vehicle, suspected narcotics, narcotics paraphernalia, and a loaded 9mm firearm was located inside of the vehicle,” a release says.

After the alleged discovery of items from the search of the vehicle, the accused driver was arrested. The driver is currently being held in the Darke County Jail on the following preliminary charges:

Possession of drugs, a third-degree felony

Having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony

Greenville residents are encouraged to anonymously report suspected criminal activity.