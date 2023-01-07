Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Huber Heights Police responded to a reported armed robbery on Saturday.

The Huber Heights Police Department says police were called to the 7600 block of Mount Whitney in Huber Heights at 10:10 a.m. for an armed robbery. Authorities say a USPS carrier was delivering mail when they were reportedly robbed.

Authorities say the suspect reportedly showed a firearm and took the carrier’s mail bag, mail scanner and cell phone. Officers discovered the mail bag, mail scanner and a cell phone case in the 7500 block of Mount Whitney while looking for the suspect.

Police describe the suspect as a black male that was said to be wearing dark clothing and a ski mask.

Huber Heights officers called in a K-9 to look for the suspect, but no one was found during the search. The USPS carrier was reportedly not injured during the reported armed robbery.

The case is under investigation by Huber Heights detectives.