(WTRF) — Police in Ohio have arrested two juveniles after they allegedly made threats to shoot a McDonald’s customer.

The Newark Police Department said the victim reported the make and model of the vehicle and officers were able to track it down.

During the investigation, the passenger, a male juvenile was found in possession of marijuana, scales, baggies and a ski mask. He also had a fannie pack around his waist that contained loose 9mm ammo, according to police.

Police also say they discovered the juvenile had a 9mm handgun in his waistband under the fannie pack. The juvenile driver and passenger were both taken into custody and turned over to the Licking County Juvenile Court.