Video features previous coverage of the Trotwood shooting on Saturday.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A 14-year-old was taken into custody Saturday after a fatal shooting that resulted in the death of a 15-year-old in Trotwood.

Trotwood Police responded the 600 block of Outer Belle Road on reports of a juvenile male who had been shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a deceased 15-year-old male with a fatal gunshot wound inside an apartment bedroom, according to a Trotwood Police release.

A 14-year-old juvenile male was taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center on the charge of Reckless Homicide, the release states.

The incident remains under investigation.