DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two juveniles were reportedly involved in a crash that left one injured on Sunday, July 16, police say.

According to the Dayton Police Department PIO James Rider, officers were called just after 7 p.m. on Sunday to the 3900 block of Lori Sue Avenue. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a stolen Hyundai Sonata had collided with a utility pole, snapping the pole in half. Both the suspected driver and the passenger of the car were juveniles.

The passenger was brought to Miami Valley Hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

This incident remains under investigation.