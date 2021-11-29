MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Jury selection has started in the trial for a former Waynesville police officer charged with rape.

The Montgomery County Common Pleas Court said the process started Monday in the case of Peyton Kocevar.

Kocevar is charged with seven counts of rape and two counts of gross sexual imposition for offenses that allegedly occurred between 2012 and 2016, when he was in high school. Several victims came forward to disclose incidents where Kocevar allegedly forced himself upon them.

Since September 2019, Kocevar served as a part-time reserve Waynesville police officer. He was fired in 2020