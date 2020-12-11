Jury finds Dayton man guilty of raping 4-year-old child

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced the verdict of a jury trial for a man accused of raping a 4-year-old child.
Teaven Lee Curtiss, 51, of Dayton, was found guilty as charged after an investigation found he had sexually abused a 4-year-old over the course of nearly a year between November 2017 and October 2018. Police were notified when the child told her mother that Curtiss had sexually assaulted her.
Curtiss was indicted June 24 for:
- One count of Rape of a child under 10 years of age
- One count of Gross Sexual Imposition of a child under 13 years of age
After a four day jury trial, a guilty verdict was returned on Dec. 10. Curtiss will be sentenced Wednesday, Dec. 23, at 2:30 p.m. He will remain in custody at the Montgomery County Jail without bond until then.
