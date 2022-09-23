AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — U.S. Marshals have arrested a man accused of killing a pregnant woman in Akron back in April.

Jeremiah Williams, 21, was wanted by the Akron Police Department for homicide.

According to police, there was a shootout on Rockway Street on April 14 where at least 30 rounds were fired.

Teyaurra Harris, 21, was riding in the front seat of a car on Rockaway when she was struck by a bullet. The driver rushed her to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital, where she was pronounced brain dead.

She was expecting a baby at the time.

A 19-year-old woman also sustained injuries to her lower body from the gunfire.

On Thursday, the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Williams near the 1200 block of Juneau Street in Akron.

“Outstanding investigative work by the Akron Police Department solved this senseless and tragic act of gun violence,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott. “Today, our task force took a violent man off the street and hopefully brought the family of Teyaurra Harris, one step closer to the justice they deserve.”