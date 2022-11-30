CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Northern Ohio Violent Task Force arrested a couple wanted for a murder in Cleveland this summer.

My’Laisa Addison, 20, and Christian Kendricks, 21, were wanted for the shooting death of 28-year-old Cardell Hawthorne.

According to U.S. Marshals, Addison was fighting with another female over money outside an apartment in the 3900 block of E. 176th Street on August 20.

According to investigators, Hawthorne noticed the fight and tried to break it up.

Kendricks, Addison’s boyfriend, is accused of then getting out of a vehicle and shooting Hawthorne several times, killing him, U.S. Marshals say.

According to investigators, the suspects then took two young children out of the vehicle and ran off on foot.

Tuesday morning, the Northern Ohio Violent Task Force found Addison and Kendricks in an apartment near the 7400 block of Garden Valley in Cleveland.

According to investigators, Kendricks was trying to get away through a bedroom window when they knocked on the door.

They were arrested and turned over to the Cleveland Division of Police.

“The Cleveland Division of Police is one of the strongest partners with the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and we will continue to work together to take violent fugitives, like this couple, off the street,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.