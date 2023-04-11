DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspect is now in stable but critical condition after a chase ended with an officer-involved shooting in Dayton.

Just after 9:15 p.m. on Monday, April 10, officers attempted to stop a vehicle with plates registered to a woman wanted on an arrest warrant. A man sitting in the passenger seat of the car stepped out and fled from the officers on foot, who quickly began to pursue him.

Officers commanded the man to stop and show his hands but he refused, later pulling a handgun from his pocket. One of the officers saw the weapon and fired his own in response, striking the suspect.

The officer quickly rendered aid to the suspect and called medics to the scene. The medics also rendered aid and brought the man to a local hospital. He is now reported to be in stable but critical condition.

At this time, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has taken over the criminal investigation of this incident. The Professional Standards Bureau is also running an internal investigation.