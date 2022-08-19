DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A body was found decaying in an East Dayton house on Thursday night.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a woman called around 9:40 p.m. saying that her brother had been missing since July 14. She told police that she had gone to his old address at 408 Burkhardt Ave., and smelled what she believe to be a decaying body.

Dayton police responded to the scene to perform a welfare check.

2 NEWS crews at the scene reported that the coroner and homicide detectives were on scene.

A witness spoke with 2 NEWS and said that the body was found wrapped up in padding and was very decomposed.

