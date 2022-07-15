MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after an inmate died in the Miami County Jail on Friday, June 15.

According to Sheriff Dave Duchak, corrections officers were making a routine check around 7:47 a.m. when they found 47-year-old Jason Ray unresponsive in his cell. Troy medics were immediately called, and life-saving measures were performed.

Medics transported Ray to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Detectives were called to the scene to begin an investigation.

Duchak said that Ray had been booked into the jail for Narcotics Possession just the day before. He had been assigned to a single cell and interacted with corrections officers earlier in the morning.

According to Duchak, the investigation found no indication that there was foul play, and that detectives suspect a medical event lead to Ray’s death.

Ray’s body has been transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Officer for autopsy with the approval of Miami County Coroner Dr. Ginn.