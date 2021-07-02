Indicted filed in fatal shooting of homeless man in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced the indictment of Dayton man accused of the fatally shooting a homeless man.

Donnie Donelle Tunstall, 45, was indicted for the shooting death of Daniel Burch on June 22. Police were approached by a witness as they cleared the scene of a standoff on Superior Avenue. The witnesses told police that a man with a handgun took Burch into an alley and they heard several gunshots after that.

The victim, later identified as Burch, a homeless man, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital where he later died from his injuries. Multiple people helped them identify Tunstall, who was found shortly after in an alley down the street.

The Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Tunstall for:

  • Two counts of murder
  • Two counts of felonious assault
  • One count of carrying concealed weapons
  • One count of obstructing official business
  • One count of having weapons while under disability

Due to a prior violent offense all of the counts, except the carrying a concealed weapon and obstructing official business, have three year firearm specifications. 

Tunstall is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on $1 million bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, July 6, at 8:30 a.m.

