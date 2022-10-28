KOKOMO, Ind. (WXIN) — Kokomo police said a would-be robber bit off more than he could chew when the residents of an apartment fought back and ended up bloodying the robber, disarming him, and holding him at gunpoint until police officers arrived.

According to the Kokomo Police Department, the attempted robbery occurred early Thursday at 3: 25 a.m. at the Annex of Kokomo apartments located on Washington Street near W. Boulevard Street.

Police said a young man clad in a ski mask and armed with a gun walked into an apartment that had three male residents inside. The would-be robber reportedly pointed his handgun at them.

The next step in the robbery didn’t go as the robber planned, however, with the three residents quickly jumping the suspect and attacking him, knocking away the firearm in the process. Police said that during the struggle the suspect attempted to pull out a second handgun but once again was disarmed.

Police said the firearm was discharged during the struggle but no one was struck.

One of the residents ended up retrieving his own handgun and the suspect was held at gunpoint until police arrived.

The suspect was identified as Marrell B. Tyler, 18, of Merrillville. Police said Tyler received multiple facial injuries as a result of the residents fighting back.

Booking photo of Marrell Tyler that shows his injuries

Tyler was arrested and transported to a hospital for treatment before then being taken to Howard County Criminal Justice Center. He faces a preliminary charge of burglary, a Level 2 felony.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Kokomo Police Department.