COLERAIN, Ohio (WDTN) – An Indiana mother convicted of abandoning her son in Ohio was sentenced on Wednesday to six months in a correctional facility.

The Associated Press reported that 33-year-old Heather Adkins pleaded guilty to child endangerment after abandoning her son, who has autism, on a dead-end street in Colerain Township. The boy was found by passing motorists as he tried to wave down cars in the rain. Adkins was later arrested in Kentucky on an unrelated warrant.

“It’s heartbreaking to imagine what this non-verbal, 5-year-old boy went through,” Prosecutor Joseph Deters said in a statement in February. “I’m certain he was confused and hurt. His mother, being the person with whom he totally depended upon, dumps him on a dangerous road – in the pouring rain – to fend for himself, 70 miles from his home.”

Adkins pleaded guilty to child endangerment after the charge was reduced from kidnapping, our partners at WLWT reported. Adkins also waived her right to trial as part of the plea.

Adkins was sentenced to spend six months at River City Correctional Center, where she will be treated for mental health and substance abuse, WLWT said. She will continue treatment during the three years of probation following her release.

This article was written with assistance by the Associated Press.