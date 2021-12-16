PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – An Indiana man was pursued by the police on Tuesday, ending in several charges, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).

Beginning in Richmond, IN, police chased a vehicle on Route 121, west of New Paris. The pursuit began around 9:30 pm, said the PCSO.

By the time the vehicle reached Guy Murray Road, all four tires were flat. The man pulled the vehicle off the road into a cornfield, where the it became immobile. Police say the man then fled on foot.

According to the PCSO, the man was later located and identified as Jeremy D. Reed, 33, of Richmond, IN.

Reed was taken to the Preble County Jail before he was formally charged in the Eaton Municipal Court. His charges are as follows:

Two counts of Failure to Comply with An Order or Signal of a Police Officer, one count is a Felony 3 and the other a Felony 4

Criminal Trespass, a 4th Degree Misdemeanor

Numerous traffic violations

Reed remains in the Preble County Jail with a bond set to $25,085 cash by the court. He will likely face charges in Wayne County, IN as well.