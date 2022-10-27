Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man wanted for robbery in Indiana was arrested after a seven-hour standoff in Preble County on Wednesday.

According to Sheriff Mike Simpson, a caller tipped off officials that 35-year-old Justin Gabbard was staying in a home on the 8400 block of US 127 in Monroe Township.

Gabbard was allegedly wanted in Indiana for robbery with a gun, Simpson said.

Deputies arrived at the home around 2 p.m. to serve the arrest warrant, but Gabbard refused to leave the home, Simpson said. Indiana officials warned the Preble County Sheriff’s Office that Gabbard should be considered armed and dangerous, as he was known to carry a firearm and wear body armor.

The Darke County Special Response Team responded to the scene, where officials spent 7 hours in a standoff as they tried to convince Gabbard to leave the home.

After several hours, deputies deployed tear gas and found Gabbard in the attic of the home. He was arrested without incident.

Gabbard is currently being held at the Preble County Jail on the Indiana arrest warrant, Simpson said. Deputies are seeking additional charges of Resisting Arrest, Obstructing Official Business and Inducing Panic. The investigation will be sent to the Preble County Prosecutor’s Office.

At this time, Gabbard is awaiting an extradition hearing, Sheriff Simpson said.