The video above is from a previous story in April 2022.

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A former Medina County school teacher will never teach again after pleading guilty to two felony counts of sexual battery.

Kyle Brooks, a former English teacher at Highland Highschool, has been sentenced to five years in prison, followed by five years of probation, and must now register as a sex offender and is ordered to stay away from schools.

Brooks is accused of gradually fostering a relationship with a 17-year-old student through emails and meetings at a park, and then having sexual intercourse with the student at his home.

During a court appearance on Monday, the victim said “I have spent nights throwing up as a result of the trauma you have inflicted upon me.”

Below you can listen to Brooks apology made in court.

According to the Medina County Sheriff’s Office, back in April, investigators were notified about alleged inappropriate sexual conduct involving a student and a Highland High School teacher. After gathering more information, Brooks was taken into custody while at the school.

He has since resigned as a teacher and has had his teaching license suspended.

In a statement at the time, Highland Local School District Superintendent Catherine Aukerman said, “We are shocked and saddened by this information. We have and will continue to fully cooperate with the Medina County Sheriff’s Office investigation. It remains our top priority to provide a safe learning environment for all students and have made plans for additional counselors to be available at the high school for students or families who may need support.”

Brooks previously said in court he had worked for the district for more than 20 years and lived with his wife and two children, which he described as minors.