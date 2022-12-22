Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A Mexican national wanted for sex crimes against a minor in Mexico was arrested in Akron after entering the United States illegally.

Jose Trinidad Montes-Solorio was wanted in the state of Michoacan, Mexico, in May 2021 for sexual abuse of a minor, according to a release from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“Working with our international partners, we were able to locate and apprehend this public safety threat,” said Matthew Putra, acting field office director, ERO Detroit. “Foreign fugitives evading justice will not find safe harbor in the communities of Michigan and Ohio.”

Back in Jan. 2016, Montes-Solorio was ordered by an immigration judge to be removed from the United States following an arrest for local charges, the release says. He was removed to Mexico five days later.

On an unknown date and location, officials say Montes-Solorio re-entered the U.S. without being inspected by an immigration official.

Deportation officers with ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations Detroit Field Office made the arrest on Dec. 13 after receiving information on his illegal re-entry into the United States and his possible location.

Montes-Solorio is currently detained in ICE custody, without bond, pending removal.