CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland police are investigating after a Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority Officer was allegedly attacked, and then shot the suspect.

The Cleveland Police have now confirmed to the FOX 8 I-Team that the suspect has died.

Multiple sources told the I-Team the shooting happened shortly after midnight on Monday in the 4500 block of W. 174th Street when the CMHA officer was responding to a complaint.

Once the officer got out of his cruiser he was allegedly attacked by the suspect, according to sources.

The officer tried using a taser and ordered the suspect to stop, but the suspect allegedly kept attacking the officer, sources say. The officer fired his gun, and the suspect was shot twice.

The officer was injured but is expected to be okay. The suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

We reached out to CMHA officials but have not yet heard back.