ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) was chasing a semi on I-70 early Monday morning.

According to OSHP, I-70 was shut down between exit 26 at Hoke Road and exit 29 at Main Street around 4 a.m. The highway was reopened around 5 a.m.

OSP reported that the chase began in Preble County when an officer attempted to issue the driver of the semi a traffic violation.

