DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Tuesday morning, two hunters helped officials catch the man suspected of striking a deputy with his car before leading deputies on a chase across county lines.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, deputies pulled over a vehicle with suspicious tags late Monday evening. After talking with the driver, the deputy discovered the man, 31-year-old Ethan Markus was wanted on unrelated warrants.

When the deputy attempted to arrest Markus, the man allegedly sped off in his vehicle, hitting the deputy’s arm. The deputy was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released while others pursued the suspect into Champaign County.

The pursuit came to a harsh end after Markus allegedly crashed his car into a tree by the intersection of Storms Creek Road and Willow Dale Road, leaving his passenger with minor injuries.

Authorities said Markus allegedly ran from the collision. Deputies on the scene arrested the woman in the car on unrelated warrants and began searching for Markus.

Clark County deputies were joined by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and the Bethel Township Fire Department as well as drone technology to search the area until early the following morning. Officials called off the search around 2:15 a.m. on Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Later that morning, Markus ran into two hunters in the area. The hunters called the authorities and held Markus until they could arrive.

Markus was arrested and is now facing charges of Assault on a Police Officer and Fleeing and Eluding. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said more charges may follow.