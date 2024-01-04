CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — Police in Hamilton County are investigating after a human head was found.

According to our affiliate WLWT in Cincinnati, the Cincinnati FBI’s Evidence Response Team responded Wednesday to the 1600 block of Baltimore Ave. While on scene, officials found human remains, which included a human head.

The discovery of the remains comes after a woman’s torso was located about a block away, WLWT reports.

Forensic testing is still underway to find out if the two body parts are from the same body.