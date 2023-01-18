DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Huber Heights Police Department is asking for help locating a robbery suspect.

Huber Heights police officers responded at 1:42 p.m. to the Key Bank in the 5000 block of Chambersburg Road in Huber Heights for a reported robbery, a release said.

When officers arrived, the suspect was not found after a K9 search, provided by a neighboring jurisdiction. No one was reported injured inside of the Key Bank location.

Authorities describe the suspect as a male in all-black clothing and wearing a black ski mask. The suspect fled in an unknown direction.

The suspect demanded cash from the tellers. No weapons were shown during the robbery, police say.

The case remains under investigation by detectives with the Huber Heights Police Department.