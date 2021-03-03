Huber Heights Police ask for public’s help identifying break-in suspect

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Huber Heights Police is looking for a man suspected of breaking into a garage and car Saturday.

The department said on Facebook that on Saturday, Feb. 27 just after 4:30 a.m., the suspect entered an unattached garage on Aaron Lane and took tools.

At 5:21 a.m. the same person was reported entering an unlocked van on Mozart Avenue and stole additional property.

Police said the suspect is a white male and left the scene in an older model two-tone white Buick sedan with an unknown roof color.

If you have any information on the suspect, contact the Huber Heights Police Division at (937) 233-2080.