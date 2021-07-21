Huber Heights man sentenced to 20 years for having 3,400+ images of child pornography

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Vipal Patel, the acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, announced the sentencing of a Huber Heights man who possessed more than 3,400 images of child pornography.

Stephen E. Kirby II, 38, was sentenced to 20 years in prison, the maximum sentence under federal law, for possessing more than 3,400 images and 800 videos depicting child pornography. He was also sentenced to 10 years of supervised release as a sex offender following his time in prison.

According to court documents, Kirby pleaded guilty June 2020 to one count of possession of child pornography. Prosecutors said he used multiple internet messaging services to send and receive these images and videos. He also used these services to discuss sexual abuse and sexual exploitation of children with other users.

Kirby inadvertently contacted an undercover FBI agent investigating child pornography trafficking in 2019. After pleading guilty in June, he was taken into custody and has remained there since.

“Kirby received the maximum sentence because of the brazen and flagrant way he committed his crimes, resuming his criminal behavior about a month after the Bureau of Prisons released Kirby following his 2013 conviction for distribution of child pornography,” said Patel. “Kirby demonstrated that nothing short of prison would keep him from engaging in child sexual exploitation crimes. Federal law is set up to deal harshly with repeat offenders who victimize children.”