DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man from Huber Heights was sentenced to prison on Friday.

A release from the Department of Justice (DoJ) says 22-year-old Matthew Sharp, of Huber Heights, was sentenced on Friday, April 7 to 10 years in prison. Sharp was sentenced for distribution of child pornography.

The DoJ says in a release that an undercover officer talked with Sharp through an online group. For several days, the undercover officer monitored the activity in the group. According to the DoJ, the online group was created to allow members to trade and view child pornography. From October 1, 2020 to November 17, 2020, around 400 users are said to have joined the group for the purpose of “exchanging child pornography and discussing the sexual abuse of children.”

On Oct. 1, 2020, Sharp sent the undercover officer a message asking the officer to “verify”, meaning to prove the undercover officer had either child pornography or access to a child. Sharp was specific and asked for a “live photo” of a child or “cp.”

Officials with law enforcement seized Sharp’s devices on Jan. 7, 2021 and had them forensically examined. Sharp told officials he was the group administrator, members shared images with him and he distributed the child pornography to others.

He plead guilty to the charge on Sept. 16, 2022.

After Sharp is released from prison, he is ordered to complete 15 years of supervised release and register as a sex offender.