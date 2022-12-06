Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have arrested a man in Huber Heights after authorities say he was allegedly involved in drug sales.

According to the Huber Heights Police Department, officers received a tip concerning a suspect believed to be involved in drug sales.

Officers arrested the man as he attempted to enter his home and then obtained a search warrant for the home itself and the man’s vehicles, Huber Heights police said. During the search, officers found a loaded handgun as well as what officers suspect to be methamphetamines.

The suspect was booked into the Montgomery County Jail.