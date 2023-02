DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The man accused of causing a fiery crash in Huber Heights was back in court Wednesday for an unrelated case from last September.

Cory Harbarger is facing several charges for causing the Jan. 24 crash.

Police say he was running from officials in a stolen car when he crashed into several other vehicles on Brandt Pike. The vehicles burst into flames. The driver of one of those cars died in the hospital.

Harbarger could face additional charges related to that death.