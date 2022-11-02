Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are looking for the suspects accused of attempting to break into a local business.

According to the Huber Heights Police Department, two unidentified suspects attempted to break into a Huber Heights business.

Photos from the security footage show a person climbing up a pipe attached to the building, in direct view of the security camera. They are wearing black pants, a hoodie and grey gloves with a black and white mask over their face. Another image shows a suspect’s shoes to be black, white and red sneakers.

Anyone with information that may help identify the suspects is asked to contact the Huber Heights Police Division at 937-237-3594

(Huber Heights Police Division)

(Huber Heights Police Division)

(Huber Heights Police Division)