HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — The search is on for two men who attempted to steal an ATM at a Chase Bank in Huber Heights.

According to the Huber Heights Police Department, around 4:30 a.m. the alarm went off at the Chase Bank at 6130 Chambersburg Rd. Live security feed turned on and it showed two men wrapping a chain around the standalone outside ATM. The men then used a truck to rip the ATM off of its foundation.

When police arrived at the scene, they found that the ATM and truck had been abandoned behind the Get Air Trampoline Park in the same shopping center.

The search is still on for the suspects, reported police.