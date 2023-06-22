DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An hours-long standoff came to an end on Wednesday night with a suspect allegedly wanted for homicide in Columbus in custody.

According to police, around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21 authorities were notified that a man wanted for homicide in Columbus was in Dayton.

Dayton police officers and detectives responded to an apartment near Catalpa Drive and Shelton Avenue, confirming the suspect was inside. The suspect had reportedly barricaded himself along with a 73-year-old man inside the apartment.

SWAT, U.S. Marshals and a hostage negotiation team all responded to the scene.

Police reported that they were able to communicate with the suspect over the phone and through social media until he surrendered around 11:30 p.m.

No one was injured and the man taken hostage reportedly received minor medical treatment for stress caused by the incident.

“Any time you have a hostage situation, it increases the amount of resources needed for us to protect the hostage and the suspect, as well as the neighborhood,” said Major Christopher Malson with the Dayton Police Department. “So we did utilize a lot of assets today, but that’s what’s necessary to bring these hopefully, hopefully, as we did tonight, to a peaceful end.”

The suspect will reportedly be handed over to the Columbus Division of Police for charges related to the alleged homicide. The case will also be turned over to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office for charges relating to the standoff.