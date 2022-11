Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is in custody after a person was found dead in an Eaton home.

According to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office, officers were called to a home on East Sommer Street just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office reported that a person was found dead in the home.

One person was arrested and is awaiting official charges.

