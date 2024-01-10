CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A local homebuilder was sentenced to jail time for stealing over $50,000 from an elderly couple.

According to Attorney General Dave Yost, Michael Foster, owner of Five 13 properties, was sentenced to two years in prison for stealing $50,500 from a couple. Foster accepted the down payment but never began work on their house and didn’t refund the money.

Judge John W. Rudduck of the Clinton County Common Pleas Court ordered Foster to repay his victims alongside serving jail time.

Foster was indicted in March 2023 on three felony counts before pleading guilty to one of the charges in October — theft from a person in a protected class.

The two other charges were dropped.

Judge Rudduck said he imposed prison time due to the defendant’s 10-year record of similar crimes, noting that community control didn’t deter him from more criminal activity.

“All the defendant has done since being granted community control… is produce more victims,” the judge wrote in his sentencing entry.

Foster has previously been charged with various felonies and misdemeanors across Ohio counties within the past 10 years. Most of the charges involve theft.

“Protecting our older adults from any and all fraud and deception is a top priority,” said Yost, whose Economic Crimes Unit investigated and prosecuted this case. “This sentencing sends a clear message that those who exploit vulnerable individuals will be held accountable.”

On the morning of his sentencing, Foster paid $3,000 into an escrow for his victims, but the judge downplayed the payment: “It is not a get-out-of-jail-free card given the totality of the circumstances.”