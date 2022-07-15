HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — The Huber Heights Police Department reported that four vehicles were broken into on Monday night.

According to Sgt. Brian Carr, four cars were broken into in Cloud Park sometime on the night of Monday, June 11.

Carr reported that two cars were unlocked and two cars were locked. Items were stolen from the two cars that were unlocked and the windows were smashed on the two that were locked.

Police said that the cars had valuable property that was visible on the seats. A purse was taken from one car which contained a gift card, checkbook, money and a credit card and a Macbook Pro was taken from another car. Other miscellaneous cars were taken from the other two.

There is no suspect information at this time.