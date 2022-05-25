DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. has filed a motion to try a 17-year-old as an adult following a shooting in April.

According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, 17-year-old Gregory Jones of Dayton is suspected of shooting and seriously injuring another person on April 27, 2022.

On Wednesday, April 27, Dayton police responded to a residence on Ryburn Avenue on reports of shots fired. When police arrived, they located a shooting victim who identified Jones as the person who had shot him. The prosecutor’s office said Jones had left the residence with the victim’s wallet and phone. The victim was identified as Jones’ mother’s boyfriend and he was critically injured and had to undergo multiple surgeries.

Jones has since been arrested and charged with felonious assault.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office has filed a motion to transfer Jones and is charging him with the following:

One count of felonious assault – deadly weapon

One count of felonious assault – serious physical harm

One count of aggravated robbery – deadly weapon

One count of aggravated robbery – serious physical harm

One count of having weapons while under disability – prior offense of violence

The felonious assault and aggravated robbery counts each include a 3-year firearm specification.

The prosecutor’s office said Jones was convicted of aggravated assault in March 2021 for stabbing the same victim. Jones was placed on probation by the court, which was terminated in February of this year.

“This 17‐year‐old is clearly violent and was given probation after stabbing a man. Now, he has robbed and shot the same victim. Obviously, being given probation in the juvenile system did nothing to rehabilitate him. He will now be tried, convicted, and sentenced as an adult for this violent act,” Prosecutor Heck said.