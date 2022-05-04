HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A police chase through Harrison Township ended with the suspect vehicle crashing on Needmore Road on Wednesday.

According to Huber Heights police, officers were alerted that a vehicle has been stolen at gunpoint from Harrison Township.

An officer on patrol saw the car traveling west on I-70 and attempted to stop it, however, it did not comply. Officers began a police pursuit and chased the vehicle on I-70 westbound, north on Airport Access Road and east on US-40 through Vandalia. The vehicle turned south onto Dixie Drive taking the pursuit through Butler Township and Harrison Township. The chase ended when the vehicle turned east onto Needmore Road and crashed.

The car crashed in the area of Needmore Road and Payne Avenue.

Police said a man and a woman were taken into custody. Potential charges will e presented to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.