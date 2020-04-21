Officer-involved shooting on Chelsea Avenue, no officers harmed

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department received multiple calls to dispatch between 2:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. about a suspicious person threatening to shoot someone and then about shots being fired in the 1000 block of Chelsea Avenue Monday, April 20.

Chief Richard Biehl confirmed that officers arrived on the scene by 2:49 a.m. and within minutes officers reported back that shots had been fired.

According to Biehl, officers at the scene encountered a male suspect, 35, with a high caliber rifle in the middle of the street. Multiple orders were given to drop the weapon but he did not comply.

Five officers discharged their weapons at the suspect, who was struck multiple times and is now hospitalized. Dayton PD does not have an update on his condition at this time.

2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update this story as more information becomes available.