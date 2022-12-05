Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A preliminary hearing for the woman accused of drowning her grandmother has been delayed after the defendant was placed in a behavioral health facility.

Heidi Matheny, 35, of Eaton, turned herself into authorities after she allegedly drowned her grandmother in the kitchen sink and left her body in the bathtub.

According to court documents, Matheny was originally scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, November 30, however, her attorney requested that the date be pushed back after Matheny was moved to a behavioral healthcare facility.

The preliminary hearing will now take place at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7.